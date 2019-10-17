ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given a $79.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) has been given a $79.00 price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.65. 67,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 739,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,017,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after acquiring an additional 546,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,785,000 after acquiring an additional 136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,067,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,081,000 after acquiring an additional 155,444 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

