Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Opko Health’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in Opko Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Opko Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 348,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.