Oppenheimer Lowers Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $301.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $316.00 to $301.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.42.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.11. 1,411,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,295. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $234.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.21.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after buying an additional 1,943,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,786,000 after buying an additional 1,463,251 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,068.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 390,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after buying an additional 372,558 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 31,213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 356,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after buying an additional 354,897 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,040,000 after buying an additional 351,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.