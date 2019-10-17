Opus (OPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $210,013.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Opus has a market cap of $210,013.00 and $2.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00230633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.01102247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090180 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

