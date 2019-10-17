Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Hector Garcia-Molina Sells 4,643 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hector Garcia-Molina also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $246,729.02.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989,718 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2,952.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 37.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $474,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 62.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.