Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Oracle Energy Corp. (CVE:OEC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Oracle Energy Company Profile (CVE:OEC)

Oracle Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

