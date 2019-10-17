Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $3.14 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012369 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.