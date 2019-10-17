Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.37. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other news, Director Ravit Barniv sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $957,605.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,976. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 39,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 321,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 54,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,923. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

