Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) versus CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Head-To-Head Review

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 11.98% 6.07% 2.83% CEMIG 17.24% 31.98% 9.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ormat Technologies and CEMIG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $719.27 million 5.25 $97.97 million $2.08 35.63 CEMIG $5.91 billion 0.81 $476.61 million N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ormat Technologies pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CEMIG has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CEMIG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ormat Technologies and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 CEMIG 2 2 2 0 2.00

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $70.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.08%. Given Ormat Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than CEMIG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CEMIG beats Ormat Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Other segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.