Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Boosts Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $384,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 41.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $3,255,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.95.

CHTR traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $441.22. 3,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.72 and its 200 day moving average is $391.68. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $272.91 and a 12 month high of $440.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

