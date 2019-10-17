Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Grows Stock Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,451,000 after buying an additional 414,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,547,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,727,000 after buying an additional 33,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 647,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

PEGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Shares of PEGI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,439. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

