Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Increases Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 154.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,848,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,471,000 after purchasing an additional 873,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,672,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,343,000 after purchasing an additional 781,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth about $96,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.56.

Shares of IR stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.13. 3,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,844. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

