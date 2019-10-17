Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 1,349 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 571.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $15,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $131.68. 1,294,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

