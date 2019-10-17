Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,620,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,812,000 after acquiring an additional 449,768 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 896,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

