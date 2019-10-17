Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,270,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,876,000 after purchasing an additional 171,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,889,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,013,000 after purchasing an additional 153,378 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,384 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $42.33. 8,764,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,557,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

