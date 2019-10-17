Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 19,949.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,059.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.78 and its 200-day moving average is $203.82. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $238.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.19.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock worth $91,773,322. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.