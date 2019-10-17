PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 149.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Loop Capital downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.57. 82,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,106. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.