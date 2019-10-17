Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,168 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,001.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALSN stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The business had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

