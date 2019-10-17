Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 140,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $4,740,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $119,948.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

