Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,267,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after buying an additional 1,047,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after buying an additional 1,787,787 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,685,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after buying an additional 32,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 158,347 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STL stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

