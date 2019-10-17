Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,007 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

NASDAQ IART opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $31,704,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,149.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 887,921 shares of company stock worth $54,121,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.