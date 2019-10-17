Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $957.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

