Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Trading Up 0.3%

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33, approximately 676 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.