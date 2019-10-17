Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,949,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,371,000 after acquiring an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 2.0% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 42,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter worth $17,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter worth $884,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Drilling stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 2,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Pacific Drilling has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $3,500.00.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 133.18% and a negative net margin of 827.68%.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

