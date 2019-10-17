PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issues Earnings Results

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

