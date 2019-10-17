Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PD. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.48.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. 10,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,884. Pagerduty has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,808,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,032,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.