PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 30th total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,333,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 364,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

