Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 2,190 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $60.21. 220,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

