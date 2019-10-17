Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on HB Fuller and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

FUL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.06. 2,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller Co has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $725.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 3,647 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $169,476.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,228.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.