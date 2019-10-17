Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.88. 2,317,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,877. The stock has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

