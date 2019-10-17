Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 648 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.7% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. TheStreet upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.90.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.55. 581,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,048. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $164.11 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average of $206.53. The stock has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

