Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 38,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,723. The company has a market cap of $143.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.72 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANL. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

