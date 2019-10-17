Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 174.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 20,528.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, insider James Matthew Vaughn sold 13,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $289,709.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,526.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate sold 28,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $609,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,666 shares of company stock worth $2,892,554 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PARR opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

