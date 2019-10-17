Parachute (PAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,760.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market cap of $185,628.00 and $1,760.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,853,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

