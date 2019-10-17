Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Parallel Mining Corp (CVE:PAL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 368500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

About Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL)

Parallel Mining Corp. evaluates, acquires, explores for, develops, and exploits base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

