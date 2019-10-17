Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,912 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth $2,855,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Codexis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,202,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,028,000 after buying an additional 145,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Codexis by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,676,000 after buying an additional 178,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $155,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,764 shares in the company, valued at $915,686.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Nicols acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,082,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,000 shares of company stock worth $634,300. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $802.45 million, a P/E ratio of -64.48 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

