Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 43.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.