Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at $494,281.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,438.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.50.

PKOH opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

