Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PE. Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

