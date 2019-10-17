Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Harvard Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 808.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 60,885 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBIO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertrand Loy bought 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,925.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 112,877 shares of company stock worth $293,742. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.