Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 63,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 271,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,212.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.96.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 107.80%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.