Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 70 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Facebook by 880.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 202,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $189.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.32.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

