PayPie (PPP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,377.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $1,377.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00224476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01083949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

