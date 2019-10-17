Paypoint (LON:PAY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $955.14

Shares of Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $955.14 and traded as high as $934.00. Paypoint shares last traded at $920.00, with a volume of 120,404 shares trading hands.

PAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paypoint from GBX 1,214 ($15.86) to GBX 1,151 ($15.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,153.67 ($15.07).

The firm has a market cap of $620.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 905.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 955.14.

In other Paypoint news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £18,994.16 ($24,819.23). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,078 shares of company stock worth $1,936,388 in the last ninety days.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

