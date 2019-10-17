Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

