Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.50 ($2.95).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 240.40 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.60 ($3.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222.45.

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth acquired 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £17,877.42 ($23,360.02).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

