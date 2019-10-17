Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 113.56 ($1.48).

MARS stock opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.53) on Monday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.70 ($1.72). The company has a market capitalization of $773.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

