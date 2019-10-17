Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

PHP opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.49. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 106.40 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.80 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.