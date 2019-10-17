Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective (up from GBX 253 ($3.31)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of WJG stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.50 ($3.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.62.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

