Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Superdry in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Superdry in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective (down from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Superdry from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 598.57 ($7.82).

Get Superdry alerts:

SDRY opened at GBX 444 ($5.80) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.47. The company has a market capitalization of $364.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 893.50 ($11.68).

In related news, insider Julian Dunkerton bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £199,000 ($260,028.75).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.